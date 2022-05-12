Celebrating Nurses: Michele Cook - Longtime nurse in a versatile profession

Michele Cook, RN, was born in Omaha and has been in the nursing profession for 30 years.

“I was 14 years old when I saw a TV ad for the University of Nebraska Medical Center. It showed nurses working, and I decided I’d like to be one of them,” she said.

After graduating from college, Cook joined the Air Force and went to work for a MASH unit. Following her military service, she went to work at Bryan Hospital in Lincoln, where she focused on learning more about coronary care.

“I’ve seen family members die of heart disease,” said Cook. “So I have a personal reason for focusing on cardiovascular intensive care.”

As a travel nurse, Cook has found Fremont to be a great experience.

“I have been very impressed with the entire team, both nurses and physicians,” said Cook, whose nomination for this publication was a nice surprise. “I have enjoyed working with COVID teams and showing younger nurses how to care for patients on ventilators.”

Cook believes strongly in showing compassion to patients, understanding their struggles.

“Allow a relationship to form and listen to them,” Cook advised. “Show empathy and get to know each and every patient the best you can. Sometimes it starts with just a simple conversation.”

The Tribune had Cook answer the following questions about her experience as a nurse.

Q. Tell us about your immediate family.

I am a proud mother of five grown sons and grandmother to three wonderful grandsons

Q. When, why did you decide to become a nurse?

When I was around 14 years old. I had always wanted to care for people and have a career that enabled me to do so.

Q. What do you like best about nursing and find most rewarding about it?

My specialty is intensive care and I honestly enjoy caring for the sickest of patients and utilizing my skills to ensure recovery, or in some cases, helping a patient and their families through the process of death. I feel like making a difference in the lives of others truly rewarding. Additionally, I really love educating and mentoring new and upcoming nurses.

Q. Funniest, saddest, most unusual experience in nursing?

(Cook choose not answer.)

Q. If you hadn’t become a nurse, what profession might you have entered? And why?

(Cook choose not to answer.)

Q. Why are you glad you chose nursing?

Nursing has been such a versatile profession. You can take so many directions in your career. In my personal career I've been an Air Force Nurse, worked in many large medical centers as well as smaller hospitals. The experiences with patients and working alongside some really great medical professionals has made my career both challenging and exciting.

Q. Future plans?

I plan on continuing my work at the bedside in the intensive care and taking time to travel about the country and experience all I can. I love hiking, and being out in nature and walking along the ocean.

