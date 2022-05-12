Celebrating Nurses: Rachel Henry - Helping people heal and go home

Rachel Henry

Competent. Compassionate. Quick thinking. Great judgement. Adaptable. Exceptional.

These were just a few of the tributes given to Rachel Henry, the director of nursing at Nye Square.

“She has forged a relationship with every tenant and they look forward to her visits,” her nominator wrote. “.… She has the uncanny knack of always shedding a positive light on life when anyone feels stressed and reminds them of the good in their life. … Her employees value her commitment to making sure they feel included and appreciated.”

Originally from Elmo, Missouri, Henry was a licensed practical nurse for nine years and recently became a registered nurse.

She graduated high school in Burlington Junction, Missouri, in 2008 and later from Iowa Western Community College in Clarinda, Iowa.

Henry worked at a small-town nursing home in Bedford, Iowa, then began working at the Ambassador, a skilled and long-term care, pediatric and pulmonary facility in Omaha. Henry worked there four years, before transferring to South Haven in Wahoo, where she worked for two years.

She started working part-time at Nye Legacy in February 2021 and came to Nye Square, full-time, in August 2021. Henry supervises a staff of 18, who include medication aides and patient care assistants. She and her fiancé, Brandon Engdahl, live in Fremont.

Q. Tell us about your immediate family.

A. I have a fiancé named, Brandon, and we have two fur babies, a Scottish terrier named, Scarlett, and a Sheltie named, Cooper. My parents have been married 32 years and I have three younger brothers, who are all married. I have the best future in-laws and grandparents. I have a sister and brother in-law. We have eight - soon to be nine - nieces and nephews.

Q .When, why did you decide to become a nurse?

A. Out of high school, I was still undecided in what I wanted to do. I went to college and took some general education classes. I decided to get my CNA (Certified Nursing Assistant) and quickly fell in love with working in a long-term care/skilled care setting. I then decided to pursue nursing.

Q. What do you like best about nursing and find most rewarding about it?

A. I love that I get to help people heal and be able to go home. I get to positively impact someone’s life each and every day. I love getting to care for others and provide a helping hand to those in need. Seeing someone come in to a skilled care setting with an unknown prognosis, watching them get stronger each day and getting to walk out the doors to go home is definitely rewarding.

Q. Funniest, saddest, most unusual experience in nursing?

A. I have so many stories I could go on for days. I have had a lot of funny and sad moments. Working in skilled care you also get a lot of unusual experiences. I think the saddest thing I have experienced throughout my nursing career has been working through the pandemic.

Q. If you hadn’t become a nurse, what profession might you have entered? And why?

A. I considered going into psychology and minoring in sociology at one point in time. The human mind is so interesting.

Q. Why are you glad you chose nursing?

A. I am glad I went into nursing because I don’t think I would have been happy doing anything else. Caring for other people is so rewarding.

Q. Future plans?

A. I am getting married this year. I plan to try to travel more and attend as many Kansas City Chiefs games as possible. I would like to also further my education and continue to grow in my role at Nye.

