Celebrating Nurses: Sarah Wiese - Wonderful experiences

Sarah Wiese

Sarah Wiese is described as someone who has given her heart to her patients throughout her 25-year career and — especially — during these last two years of the pandemic.

“Although things have been very challenging, she continues to care for her patients as if they are a part of her family, because to her they are and always will be,” said the individual who nominated her.

Originally from Seward, she graduated from what’s now called Midland University in 1997. The registered nurse and her husband, Jason, have lived in Arlington for most of their marriage.

After graduating from Midland, she worked at the former Merrick Manor and then came to Nye Legacy when it opened in 2008. Wiese has been there ever since. She is now the clinical coordinator of Legacy’s rehab side.

Wiese has worked in long-term care during her career. She’s worked as a floor and a charge nurse. Most of her career, she’s been involved in billing and overall assessment of residents and care planning. Legacy is a 100-bed facility. On the rehab side, Wiese works with 40 residents and oversees staff as well.

Q. Tell us about your immediate family.

A. I have been married to my husband, Jason, for 26 years. He works for the Nebraska State Education Association. We have a son Michael. He currently works as an associate data analyst at Lincoln Premium Poultry.

Q. When and why did you decide to become a nurse?

A. I was a junior in high School when I decided to become a nurse. It was always a calling for me. Helping and caring for others came easy for me, and I knew that is what I wanted a career.

Q. What do you like best about nursing and find most rewarding about it?

A. Be it the patients, families or even my fellow nurses, I have the opportunity to connect with people and build wonderful and caring relationships. I have the opportunity to help people in their most vulnerable, and unexpected, moments. As their nurse, I am able to make them feel safe, comfortable, and cared for. There are many challenging moments as a nurse, but at the end of the day, my heart is full and I know that I made a difference in someone's life.

Q. What has been your funniest, saddest or most unusual experience in nursing?

A. I have had so many wonderful experiences in nursing from laughter, to tears to seeing true miracles. Every day is different and you have no idea what the next minute is going to be. But in the end, you know that what you have experienced, so have your patients.

Q. If you hadn’t become a nurse, what profession might you have entered? And why?

A. I really don’t know of another career I would have entered. I truly feel this is what I should be doing, and it is my passion. However, I do think it would be fun to tour with Bon Jovi and be his personal assistant.

Q. Future plans?

A. I plan on being a nurse until I retire. I will continue to travel with family and friends. I want to see the world and just enjoy life.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Build your health & fitness knowledge Sign up here to get the latest health & fitness updates in your inbox every week! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.