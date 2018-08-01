Hannah Jones heard the snap.
Right away, she knew what to do.
A young wrestler had broken his shin bone during a practice.
So Jones went to work, stabilizing the injured athlete, transporting him out of the wrestling room to the ambulance and following him to the hospital emergency room.
She’d later work with him in the training room as he went through a rehabilitation process.
“Now he’s back on his feet and he’s going to be potentially wrestling again this season,” she said.
Jones is one of four, fulltime certified athletic trainers employed by Fremont Health, which provides the services free to the schools.
An athletic trainer-certified (ATC) is a health care professional who performs evaluations, rehab, educates and communicates with a sports medicine team.
Jones covers North Bend Central, Lyons-Decatur-Northeast, Logan View and Scribner-Snyder high schools.
She travels to all four area schools each Tuesday and Thursday offering evaluations, rehab skills, promoting Fremont Health’s orthopedic services, and referrals to doctors, if needed.
Jones covers games and practices, providing first aid and acute care in case of an emergency. She works at a host of sporting events: softball, baseball, football, cross country and track, volleyball, basketball, wrestling and soccer.
“We stay busy,” she said. “It’s not quite a nine to five (job),” she said.
ATCs provide schools and communities with a valuable resource to health care on the sidelines, at home and in the school, she said.
Jones doesn’t mind being on the sidelines.
“I love working with sports and working with athletes, getting them from an injury, from start to finish, so they can get back out on the field — doing what they love to do,” she said.
Misconceptions about certified athletic trainers exist.
For one, they’re not the water boy or water girl at a game. While they do have water, they’re not the water provider.
They’re not a personal trainer like one might find at a gym.
And while they may do pregame taping or wrapping of ankles, limbs or fingers, they’re so much more than a bandage wrapper.
ATCs are certified in a sports medicine program or an exercise science degree.
They have master’s degrees in an exercise science or sports medicine-related field. Jones has a master’s degree in education and leadership from MU.
ATCs facilitate between student-athletes, parents, coaches, athletic directors, doctors and physical therapists. They go to orthopedic appointments and emergency rooms.
And at times when an athlete has an injury — like the wrestler — ATCs like Jones are there knowing what to do.
“It’s an immediate reaction,” she said. “You let training take over.”