Eyes don’t lie.
That’s something athletic trainers like Tom Reilly and Phil Lutz know when they’re determining whether someone has a concussion.
Athletic trainers gathered Wednesday morning at Fremont Health to review and practice emergency sideline techniques such as safely immobilizing a football player’s head; removing the helmet; applying a c-collar; and using a spinal board.
They discussed information on concussions — which are occurring in other sports besides football.
With the fall sports season fast approaching, Fremont Health provided the session as athletic trainers look forward to the start of school.
Certified athletic trainers are the first ones on the field to assess an athlete and triage their condition, then determine if a doctor on the field or rescue squad is needed. Certified Athletic Trainers provide first aid and acute care in emergencies that occur in a host of sports. All have master’s degrees.
Fremont Health employs four fulltime athletic trainers-certified (ATCs) — three of whom cover local and area schools and one who helps cover Midland University and its athletic trainers.
During the session, Reilly, MU’s head athletic trainer, reviewed several processes, which the attendees practiced. Class participants worked together to roll a “player” safely onto a spinal board — whether the “athlete” was in a face up or face down position.
Reilly talked about the prevalence of concussions.
He said last year the university had 50-some concussions with an athlete population of almost 900 athletes — which is about average.
Concussions occur in various sports — not just football.
“I think it’s all across the board,” Reilly said. “I think hockey and even cheerleading have quite a bit. Cheerleading is a pretty hazardous sport.
“They’ll be falling and land right, but they’ll hit an elbow on the way down or something. Cheer is hazardous. If you look at industry stats through the NATA (National Athletic Trainers Association), I think overall cheer is worse than football.
“And the sport that’s catching up to football, in concussions, and hockey is women’s soccer. In fact, it probably will be No. 2 this year in concussions.”
The ATCs reviewed the process for recognizing a head injury.
Reilly described a scenario in which an athlete has taken a hit during a contest and says he has a bad headache.
“You’ve got a limited amount of time to assess and get that communicated to the coaches and when you’re on a football sideline things are crazy,” he said. “What do you do?”
Chelsea Schmitt, a Fremont Health certified athletic trainer, began going through the list of questions, which includes: asking what happened; where the pain is; and about other symptoms such as dizziness, blurred vision, nausea, ringing in the ears — and numbness or tingling.
Sometimes a player may not remember the hit; it’s all a blur.
“If they come to you and they are saying these things, remove them, then go talk to the coach,” Reilly said.
What happens if a coach interrupts the questioning of the athlete?
Reilly has told a coach to be quiet.
Attendees watched a role playing session with Reilly as the athletic trainer and Phil Lutz portraying the athlete. Lutz is a certified athletic trainer, employed by Fremont Health.
Reilly went through the assessment process, questioning Lutz.
“I’m going to give you three words: grass, pencil, oven. Can you repeat those?” Reilly asked.
Lutz did so.
Then Reilly held a small white stick before Lutz, asking him to follow it with his eyes in a test called, “Smooth Pursuits.”
Lutz later explained that an athlete should be able to follow the stick’s movement. Both eyes should move smoothly and in sync — up, down and sideways.
“If a person is concussed, one eye may bounce or flutter and not track as smoothly or at all,” Lutz said.
A person, who doesn’t have a concussion, should be able to see a stick about 8 inches away from his or her face. But to a person with a concussion, the stick can appear blurry at arm’s length.
ATCs also check how the pupils in the eyes respond to light. Normally, if a pen light is shined in someone’s eyes, the pupils will get smaller.
But if the pupils don’t respond or get larger, something is wrong, he said.
So even if an athlete — who’s trying to get back into the game — says he’s all right, his eyes will tell the true story.
ATCs also give balance tests. Lutz said an athlete, who normally has good balance, should be able to close his or her eyes and stand for about 20 seconds without wobbling.
During the role playing, Reilly asked Lutz other questions such as “What quarter is it?” and “What’s the score?”
Reilly snapped his fingers near Lutz’s ears and asked if he could hear it. He asked him to smile and then stick out his tongue and wiggle it back and forth. He had Lutz lift his shoulders and press them against Reilly’s hands.
Then Reilly asked Lutz to repeat the same three words he’d told him previously — grass, pencil, oven.
Reilly said when he knows the athlete is concussed he conducts Vestibular Ocular Motor Screening in a controlled, clinical setting as opposed to on the sidelines.
After screening, the ATCs write out a home program, advising them of dos and don’ts and stating that if things worsen to go to the hospital.
Back at school, notifications of the concussed athlete go to the team physician, parents, if given permission, and the coach, Reilly said.
“And then we contact our school counselor, who contacts the school nurse and faculty,” he said. “We always tell our student-athletes to go to class. If you’re having problems, you have to talk to your teacher, because they’ve been notified.”
Student-athletes also are instructed to tell their roommate.
ATCs involve the student-athletes in rehab and encourage light activity.
At the end, they are released back to activity, but not full contact.
“It’s a progression thing,” he said.
Instructors then are notified that the student-athletes have been released.
After the session, the ATCs headed out with a whole new season of sports ahead of them.