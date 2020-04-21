Charitable trust to fund life-saving technology for hospitals

The Leona M. and Harry B. Helmsley Charitable Trust recently announced a multimillion-dollar effort to save the lives of COVID-19 patients and protect the frontline health care workers caring for them.
A total of $4,711,481 in funding will be distributed across five upper-Midwestern states to pay for 367 LUCAS mechanical CPR devices to be deployed to hospitals caring for patients during the pandemic and beyond.
The Helmsley Charitable Trust is partnering with medical facilities in Nebraska, South Dakota, North Dakota, Montana and Wyoming to ensure the devices are in place before COVID-19’s peak. The devices will remain in place after the pandemic as part of the hospitals’ cardiac systems of care.
The grant will fund the purchase of eight LUCAS mechanical chest compression devices for Methodist Health system – three at Methodist Hospital, three at Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital and two at Methodist Fremont Health. The devices will arrive and deploy at the respective sites next week.
“The LUCAS device will provide us with state of the art technology to perform consistent chest compressions for patients in cardiac arrest” said Pat Callaway, director of the emergency department and outpatient services at Methodist Fremont Health. “During this global pandemic, the use of personal protective equipment (PPE) has become endless because we must consider anyone with symptoms of the respiratory virus as infected until proven otherwise. On average, three people may be rotated to perform chest compressions during a cardiac arrest. During this time, it is important to take advantage of all technologies that will decrease the utilization of PPE, decrease healthcare worker’s risk of exposure and ultimately improve our patient’s outcome.”
Research has shown cardiac damage in as many as one in five COVID-19 patients, leading to heart failure and death even among those who show no signs of respiratory distress. Among patients who recover, many could have long-term effects from such heart damage.
The rise in cardiac complications caused by COVID-19 exposes patients and health care workers to greater risk, as hands-on CPR can be needed for extended periods and personal protective equipment can become less effective in keeping the virus from spreading to medical providers.
Mechanical CPR has been adopted by emergency medical responders and many hospitals around the globe, initially due to its ability to deliver extended CPR in compliance with American Heart Association guidelines. Multiple studies have demonstrated equivalence to high-performance CPR, as well as increased provider safety and higher rates of adequate compressions for patients in transport situations. Recently, the Department of Defense COVID-19 Practice Management Guide identified the LUCAS chest compression system as the best practice for managing patients in cardiac arrest to reduce the risk of exposure to care providers.
