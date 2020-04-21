Charitable trust to fund life-saving technology for hospitals

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Leona M. and Harry B. Helmsley Charitable Trust recently announced a multimillion-dollar effort to save the lives of COVID-19 patients and protect the frontline health care workers caring for them.

A total of $4,711,481 in funding will be distributed across five upper-Midwestern states to pay for 367 LUCAS mechanical CPR devices to be deployed to hospitals caring for patients during the pandemic and beyond.

The Helmsley Charitable Trust is partnering with medical facilities in Nebraska, South Dakota, North Dakota, Montana and Wyoming to ensure the devices are in place before COVID-19’s peak. The devices will remain in place after the pandemic as part of the hospitals’ cardiac systems of care.

The grant will fund the purchase of eight LUCAS mechanical chest compression devices for Methodist Health system – three at Methodist Hospital, three at Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital and two at Methodist Fremont Health. The devices will arrive and deploy at the respective sites next week.