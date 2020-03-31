CHI Health, Methodist Health System to implement no visitor policy

Working together, CHI Health and Methodist Health System will implement a no visitor policy at all of their hospital and clinic locations beginning Wednesday, April 1. This move, which applies to Methodist Fremont Health, comes in response to the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the region.

CHI Health moved to one-visitor limitations on March 27, with Methodist following suit on March 28, while also implementing enhanced screening efforts of all visitors. While helpful, managing visitors remains challenging,

“There’s nothing more important to us than the health and safety of our patients, staff and providers. Although we recognize the value and healing nature of relationships for our patients and their loved ones, we have become increasingly concerned about the risk of exposure to COVID-19,” said Kathy Bressler, chief operating officer of CHI Health. “We reached out to Methodist to discuss further changes and both health systems agreed that more is needed. We will do everything in our power to provide care with dignity and respect.”

The health care systems understand that staying connected with loved ones while they are receiving care is very important. They are encouraging visitors to remain closely connected to their loved ones through virtual means, including Skype, FaceTime and/or phone.