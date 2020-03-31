CHI Health, Methodist Health System to implement no visitor policy

Working together, CHI Health and Methodist Health System will implement a no visitor policy at all of their hospital and clinic locations beginning Wednesday, April 1. This move, which applies to Methodist Fremont Health, comes in response to the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the region.
CHI Health moved to one-visitor limitations on March 27, with Methodist following suit on March 28, while also implementing enhanced screening efforts of all visitors. While helpful, managing visitors remains challenging,
“There’s nothing more important to us than the health and safety of our patients, staff and providers. Although we recognize the value and healing nature of relationships for our patients and their loved ones, we have become increasingly concerned about the risk of exposure to COVID-19,” said Kathy Bressler, chief operating officer of CHI Health. “We reached out to Methodist to discuss further changes and both health systems agreed that more is needed. We will do everything in our power to provide care with dignity and respect.”
The health care systems understand that staying connected with loved ones while they are receiving care is very important. They are encouraging visitors to remain closely connected to their loved ones through virtual means, including Skype, FaceTime and/or phone.
“After much discussion and collaboration with our health care partners at CHI Health, we have come to this difficult decision,” said Steve Goeser, president and CEO of Methodist Health System. “We clearly understand what an important role families and loved ones can play in the healing of our patients. But in these extreme times, extreme measures need to be taken. By restricting visitors to our campuses, it really does help ensure the safety of our patients, our staff and, more importantly, our community.”
Here are some of the exceptions to the no visitor policy for both CHI Health and Methodist Health System:
- Labor/delivery patient (limited to one labor partner)
- NICU and postpartum infant (limited to two parents/guardians)
- Pediatric/minor patient (limited to one parent/guardian)
- Dependent adult needing special assistance from a support person (as determined by the care team)
- Patient receiving end-of-life care (number to be determined by the care team)
