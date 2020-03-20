Church plans Tuesday blood drive

St. Matthew Lutheran Church in Cedar Bluffs will be hosting an American Red Cross blood drive from 12:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 24.

All blood types are urgently needed due to an unprecedented number of blood drive cancellations during the coronavirus outbreak. To schedule an appointment to donate blood, download the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit www.redcrossblood.org or call 800-733-2767.

In addition to the American Red Cross’ standard procedures, you will notice the following at local blood drives:

Increased Educational Materials

• Donor educational materials on COVID-19.

• Stop sign at entrances to avert ineligible donors from presenting.

Pre-Donation Donor Temperature Screening

• All donors will be asked to have their temperature taken before being permitted into the blood drive.

• If a donor has a temperature greater than 99.5°F they will be asked to come back to donate when they are healthy and will be asked to leave the drive.

Enhanced Disinfecting