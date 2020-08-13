You have permission to edit this article.
Classes to be offered at Methodist Fremont Health
Health

Methodist Fremont Health offers CPR and First Aid classes for the community as part of its commitment to improving the health of the community through ongoing educational and support opportunities.

Community CPR teaches CPR and AED use for adults, CPR for infants, and relief of choking and use of barrier devices for all ages. Cost for this class is $50.

Community First Aid teaches how to manage illness and injuries in the first few minutes until professional help arrives. Course content includes general principles, medical emergencies, injury emergencies, and environmental emergencies. Cost for this class is $50.

American Heart Association certification cards will be mailed within 30 days of completion of the course(s). Participants in these classes can earn up to 36 hours of Community Service (18 hours for CPR and 18 hours for First Aid) upon completion.

Classes, held on the third floor of Methodist Fremont Health’s Health Park Plaza, are scheduled for Thursday, August 20, with CPR at 5 p.m. and First Aid at 7:30 p.m.

For more information or to register, call 844-4-FREMONT (844-437-3666).

