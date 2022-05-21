College student educates cancer patients

Cancer patients in Fremont recently benefitted from the research conducted by College of Saint Mary student Elizabeth Franzluebber.

“I was surprised to learn how little breast cancer patients knew about lymphedema, and I wanted to change that,” she said.

Franzluebber, who graduated May 14 from the College of Saint Mary with a doctorate in occupational therapy, is the first O.T. student to complete a capstone rotation at Methodist Fremont Health.

“I first became interested in occupational therapy when I was in high school, after my father nearly lost a foot in a farming accident,” she said. “He knew that having it amputated would mean the end of farming for him, and he wasn’t ready for that.”

Franzluebber, whose family farm is located west of Dodge, was grateful for the work done by medical professionals to help her dad recover from the accident and get back to work.

“If you saw him now, you’d never know he had once been seriously injured,” she said. “He doesn’t even walk with a limp.”

Her gratitude for what was done for her dad developed into a driving ambition for Franzluebber, and she decided to pursue occupational therapy as a career.

“Watching my dad fully recover from a serious injury and seeing how glad he was to return to work made me realize how much I want to do that for people who are unable to resume their normal activities,”

Franzluebber chose the College of Saint Mary for the accelerated program it offers.

As part of her capstone project, Franzluebber spent 14 weeks working closely with lymphedema therapists at the Estabrook Cancer Center in Omaha and Methodist Fremont Health to develop an upper-extremity lymphedema program that meets the criteria of healthcare professional as well as the needs of breast cancer patients.

“When a mastectomy involves the removal of lymph nodes, the patient is at risk of experiencing lymphedema,” Franzluebber said.

The lymphatic system works to maintain the proper flow of fluids. When lymph nodes are removed or damaged as a result of surgery or radiation, blockage can occur. In the case of breast cancer surgery, the area affected is generally the upper arm.

“The arm feels heavy,” the 23-year-old doctor explained. “One sleeve feels tighter. Sometimes there’s numbness, stiffness, and diminished mobility.”

Franzluebber has assembled an educational packet for breast cancer patients that includes information on exercise, nutrition, and things to avoid immediately following surgery, such as intravenous (i.v.) feeding and the use of the blood pressure cuff.

“I have worked with the cancer center in Fremont to discuss the referral process for individuals with a breast cancer diagnosis and how we can effectively meet their needs,” Franzluebber said.

She chose to work with the staff at Methodist Fremont upon the referral of a family friend who works there.

“I started job shadowing with Alli Greene,” Franzluebber said. “She became a mentor and good friend.”

Greene, who is an occupational therapist and a certified lymphedema specialist, appreciated Franzluebber’s enthusiasm and dedication.

“She’s a crazy-hard worker,” Greene said, “always seeking out extra information, doing research on her own. She asks great questions!”

Franzluebber is grateful for the professional guidance as well as the personal support she received from Greene.

“I’m most proud of the difference patients can see in such a short amount of time with lymphedema therapy,” Greene said. “Getting lymphedema is detrimental to patients. They feel embarrassed and frequently stop going out. Sometimes, there are terrible health consequences. So to have the ability to turn this around in a short amount of time is very fulfilling. I’m very blessed to be in a place and to have the training to be able to help patients in this way.”

Although there is no cure for lymphedema, proper exercise and nutrition can significantly reduce swelling, allowing patients to resume their normal activities. Discomfort can be significantly reduced by following the recommendations included in Franzluebber’s educational folder.

Franzluebber has enjoyed her time at Methodist Fremont and looks forward to seeing the program benefit many more breast cancer patients.

In June, she will take the exams to become board certified. Her plan is to work in rural Iowa.

“I like being part of a small staff in a small community,” Franzluebber said. “Everybody knows everybody.”

For further information on lymphedema treatment, call 402-727-3329 and speak with a certified lymphedema therapist at Methodist Fremont Health. Alli Greene, Karen Felderman, and Megan Rastovski can answer any questions.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0