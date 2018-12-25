Northeast Community College in West Point will offer a three-credit nurse aide class in West Point beginning in January.
The class (NURA 1110/19S & CRN #24570) will be held from 5-9 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays, Jan. 7 to March 4.
An additional class will be held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Feb. 23. The class meets at the Northeast Community College Extended Campus, 202 Anna Stalp Ave., in Room 207. Mary Dickson is the instructor.
Students will learn the basic skills needed to provide safe, effective and caring services to the elderly or chronically ill patient of any age, in a long-term care facility.
Upon completion of this course, the student is eligible to take the state written and practical skills exam.
After successfully passing this examination and completing the application procedure, the student’s name will be placed on the basic nurse aide registry at the Nebraska Health and Human Services Regulation and Licensure Credential Division.
Cost of the class is $348 for Nebraska residents. The textbooks are available for purchase for $77.58 at the Northeast Community College extended Campus office, West Point.
Financial assistance is available through the Community College Gap Assistance Program for students meeting income guidelines. For more information about financial assistance, call 402-844-7245.
To register, call Northeast Community College in West Point at 402-372-2269.