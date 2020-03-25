Confirmed coronavirus case in Saunders County

The Three Rivers Public Health Department has identified its first case of the community spread of COVID-19 in Saunders County.

A contact investigation revealed very limited close contact exposure, said Terra Uhing, executive director.

The case is a female in her 50s, who is recovering at home and in self-isolation.

During an investigation, the health department was unable to identify how or where the person became exposed to COVID-19, making this the first case of community-acquired illness in Saunders County.

Disease symptoms include a fever, cough, sore throat or difficulty breathing.

Anyone who has or who develops these symptoms needs to contact their health care provider and tell how they’re feeling.

Please notify them of any potential exposure to a confirmed case of the coronavirus.

The public is asked to call ahead before going to a doctor’s office or emergency room.