Confirmed coronavirus case in Saunders County

The Three Rivers Public Health Department has identified its first case of the community spread of COVID-19 in Saunders County.
A contact investigation revealed very limited close contact exposure, said Terra Uhing, executive director.
The case is a female in her 50s, who is recovering at home and in self-isolation.
During an investigation, the health department was unable to identify how or where the person became exposed to COVID-19, making this the first case of community-acquired illness in Saunders County.
Disease symptoms include a fever, cough, sore throat or difficulty breathing.
Anyone who has or who develops these symptoms needs to contact their health care provider and tell how they’re feeling.
Please notify them of any potential exposure to a confirmed case of the coronavirus.
The public is asked to call ahead before going to a doctor’s office or emergency room.
Due to the first confirmed case of “community spread” of COVID-19 being identified in Saunders County, there is an urgent need to reinforce widespread social distancing strategies. Three Rivers is communicating with state officials in regard to issuing a Directed Health Measure.
The health department will continue to update the community as new information becomes available.
On Monday, March 23, the health department confirmed the first two cases of COVID-19 in its jurisdiction. The health department covers Dodge, Washington and Saunders counties.
The first confirmed cases were a man and woman in their 60s living in Washington County. The residents have been in self-isolation since Wednesday, March 18. These individuals had been out of state and had traveled to a hard-hit area, so in those cases their contracting the disease was travel-related not community acquired as in the case of the woman in Saunders County.
For more information about COVID-19 please visit www.threeriverspublichealth.org or http://dhhs.ne.gov/coronavirus.
