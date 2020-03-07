Coronavirus cautionary measure: Fremont schools, library, senior center temporarily close

State and local health officials have asked that basketball players, coaches and team staff who took part in the Special Olympics event between 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. Feb. 29 at the Fremont Family YMCA to self-quarantine to limit their exposure to others. They’ve also been asked to monitory themselves for development of COVID-19 symptoms.

They’re asked to do this until March 14. Attendees and others in the building are being asked to self-monitor until symptoms arise, Bojanski said.

Fremont Public Schools Superintendent Mark Shepard noted that several community individuals volunteered at the Special Olympics event.

In talking about the school closure decision, Shepard said FPS has a population of 4,800 school-age students and 750 employees.

“As we looked at, ‘How do we stay away from large group meetings? How do we stay away from the potential of spreading the virus?’ it became apparent rather quickly that closing the schools made perfect sense,” Shepard said. “We know that we had students at the event; we know we had coaches and other volunteers so we’re working with anybody who was at the event - that we’re aware of - to make sure they’re watching for the symptoms.”