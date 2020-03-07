Coronavirus cautionary measure: Fremont schools, library, senior center temporarily close

Amid the temporary closings of schools and other public facilities in Fremont, a health department official has some basic advice regarding the coronavirus:
Don’t panic. Wash your hands often. And if you’re sick, stay home.
Ryan Bojanski, board chairman of the Three Rivers Public Health Department, offered the advice after city and educational leaders spoke during an early Saturday evening press conference at Midland University.
In what they described as “an abundance of caution,” Fremont leaders outlined preventative measures being taken to reduce or delay the spread of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19).
Such measures arose after a 36-year-old Omaha, who tested positive for COVID-19, was reported to have participated in a Special Olympics basketball event on Feb. 29 at the Fremont Family YMCA.
The woman is believed to have contracted COVID-19 while traveling with her father in the United Kingdom from Feb. 18-27, according to Dr. Robert Penn, an epidemiologist at Methodist Hospital in Omaha.
Working in conjunction with UNMC, the woman was moved Friday evening from Methodist to the Nebraska Biocontainment Unit.
Nebraska Medicine said Saturday that she is in critical condition.
During the press conference, local officials restated information publicized earlier in the day.
Fremont Public Schools, Archbishop Bergan Catholic Schools and Trinity Lutheran School will be closed until March 14. FPS’s regularly scheduled spring break will take place March 15-22.
Midland University’s Fremont campus will be closed through March 15.
A number of activities at the schools and university are being canceled or postponed.
In addition, Fremont Mayor Scott Getzschman announced that the Fremont Friendship Center and Keene Memorial Library will be closed until March 14.
Although the local hospital, Methodist Fremont Health, has not any patients suspected with having COVID-19 at this time, it’s making preparations in the event that it would have local cases, said Brett Richmond, president and chief executive officer.
“We are asking people to think twice before coming to the hospital to visit patients or residents of our long-term skilled care facility, Dunklau Gardens,” Richmond said. “We’re asking anybody that might have symptoms to stay away and we’re also asking people to limit visitors to maybe one or two visitors per patient or resident.”
In the meantime, the Fremont Family YMCA is conducting a deep cleaning and is closed through Sunday. It will reopen Monday at its regular time.
State and local health officials have asked that basketball players, coaches and team staff who took part in the Special Olympics event between 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. Feb. 29 at the Fremont Family YMCA to self-quarantine to limit their exposure to others. They’ve also been asked to monitory themselves for development of COVID-19 symptoms.
They’re asked to do this until March 14. Attendees and others in the building are being asked to self-monitor until symptoms arise, Bojanski said.
Fremont Public Schools Superintendent Mark Shepard noted that several community individuals volunteered at the Special Olympics event.
In talking about the school closure decision, Shepard said FPS has a population of 4,800 school-age students and 750 employees.
“As we looked at, ‘How do we stay away from large group meetings? How do we stay away from the potential of spreading the virus?’ it became apparent rather quickly that closing the schools made perfect sense,” Shepard said. “We know that we had students at the event; we know we had coaches and other volunteers so we’re working with anybody who was at the event - that we’re aware of - to make sure they’re watching for the symptoms.”
Jerry Rinne, president and chief executive officer of the Fremont Family YMCA, estimated that quite a few athletes, coaches and fans were at the Special Olympics event.
Tennis and hockey tournaments were occurring, but not in the same place.
Midland University President Jody Horner said the 65 students and one coach were volunteering at the Special Olympics game.
“We have been following the advice of Three Rivers Public Health Department and have spoken to those students today (Saturday) and asked them to self-quarantine for a period of seven additional days, because the event was one week ago. So seven days have passed in the 14-day incubation period.”
Horner said she’s not aware of any students who have shown symptoms that will need to be tested.
Dr. Angela Sukstorf, infectious disease specialist at Methodist Fremont Health and Three Rivers, said the coronavirus is a very contagious respiratory virus, which causes symptoms such as:
• Fevers, greater 100.4, orally, Fahrenheit.
• Coughs.
• Shortness of breath.
• Difficulty breathing in some patients.
• Other respiratory tract symptoms like a sore throat.
“It’s being transmitted by those that are sick, their respiratory secretions and droplets,” Sukstorf said.
To prevent this disease, individuals should wash their hands well; avoid those who are sick; distance themselves from big crowds; disinfect contaminated surfaces; cover their mouths when they cough; and avoid touching their eyes.
Those who have been exposed should self-quarantine - staying home for 14 days during the virus’ incubation period.
“If at any time you become ill with any of those symptoms, you would want to self-isolate,” Sukstorf said. “That means you would stay home and prevent any exposure to others who could catch the virus.”
Those at highest risk for the virus are individuals who are those who are:
• Over age 60.
• Are immune-compromised or have other serious medical conditions.
“All the experts that are studying this virus realize it’s quite contagious and that it is probably going to spread throughout the United States, for sure, especially with having these outbreaks and exposures,” Sukstorf said.
She said to expect a two- to three-month period where it will be spreading around prevalently.
Sukstorf said the best way people can educate themselves about the virus is through good resources such as the Centers for Disease Control websites or information from their health departments or the Department of Health and Human Services.