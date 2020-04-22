COVID-19 cases in Three Rivers Public Health Department jurisdiction increase to 48

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Three Rivers Public Health Department (3RPHD) has identified two cases of COVID-19.

The first case is a Dodge County resident in his 40s who is self-isolating at home. This is Dodge County’s 19th case.

The second case is a Washington County resident in his 60s who is self-isolating at home. This is Washington County’s 22nd case.

The contact investigations have been completed and all identified close contacts will self-quarantine and be actively monitored twice daily by public health officials for fever and respiratory symptoms. Both cases are deemed to be community spread, which means the point of exposure has no obvious origin.

This brings the 3RPHD health jurisdiction total to 48 cases.

For more information about COVID-19, visit www.threeriverspublichealth.org, http://dhhs.ne.gov/coronavirus or call United Way’s 2-1-1 Resource Hotline.