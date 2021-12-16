COVID-19 clinic hours changing due to the holidays

Three Rivers Public Health Department (3RPHD) is making some slight changes to the COVID-19 clinics over the next couple of weeks due to the holidays.

“We want to ensure that individuals who would like to get vaccinated have access to do just that before the holidays,” said Terra Uhing, executive director of the Three Rivers Public Health Department.

The health department states that everyone ages 16 and older (16- and 17-year old’s can get Pfizer only) should get a booster shot either 6 months after their initial Pfizer or Moderna series or two months after their initial J&J vaccine.

3RPHD is offering all vaccines at all of its 3RPHD walk-in clinics (Pfizer, Moderna, J&J and this does include 5-11 doses). Clinics coming up include:

Dec. 17 – 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Three Rivers Fremont Clinic.

Dec. 20 – 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Three Rivers Wahoo Clinic.

Dec. 21 – 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., Three Rivers Fremont Clinic.

Dec. 22 – 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Three Rivers Fremont Clinic.

Dec. 24 and 27 – Office closed.

Dec. 28 – 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. – Three Rivers Fremont Clinic.

Dec. 29 – 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Three Rivers Fremont Clinic.

Dec. 31 – Office closed.

Jan. 2 – 1-4 p.m., United Methodist Church, Blair.

During the past seven days, 223 COVID-19 cases have been reported in the health department’s three-county district of Dodge, Washington and Saunders counties. There have been 550 COVID-19 cases in the past 14 days.

Three hundred fifty patients are hospitalized with COVID-19 throughout the Omaha Metro Healthcare Coalition. Of those patients, 41 are on ventilators.

Anyone who is homebound or requires special accommodations and wishes to receive a COVID-19 test or vaccine, should contact the health department at 402-704-2245.

If you or someone you know need resources such as access to food, assistance with rent, or other needs, reach out to Community Health Worker, Evelyn, at 402-704-2255.

For questions or more information about COVID-19, call Three Rivers at 402-727-5396, email info@3rphd.org or visit www.threeriverspublichealth.org.

