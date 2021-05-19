COVID-19 Community Risk Dials continue on downward trend

All of the COVID-19 Community Risk Dials for the Three Rivers Public Health Department jurisdiction decreased again this week.
The jurisdiction’s overall risk dial went from 1.95 last week to 1.85 this week.
Dodge County’s risk dial decreased from 1.95 last week to 1.60 this week. Saunders County’s risk dial now sits at 1.90 after being at 2.15 last week. Washington County’s risk dial went from 1.95 last week to 1.80 this week.
The risk dials, which debuted in mid-July 2020, are updated every Wednesday to show the risk of COVID-19 in Dodge, Washington and Saunders counties, as well as the entire jurisdiction.
The dials have several factors to determine their score, including increases in cases, the average number of new daily cases, the healthcare system’s capacity, the presence of community clusters and spread, the ability to contact trace and percentage of those who are vaccinated.
The dials are color-coded, with green being low, yellow being moderate, orange being high and red being severe. They are also given a number range, with low being below .5, moderate being .5 to 2, high being 2 to 3.5 and severe being 3.5 to 4.
More individuals are now eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
“We are excited to announce that we are offering the Pfizer vaccine to individuals 12 and older at all of our walk-in clinics in Dodge, Washington, and Saunders counties,” Terra Uhing, executive director of Three Rivers Public Health Department. “Methodist Fremont Health, Memorial Community Hospital & Health System, Saunders Medical Center, Ashland Pharmacy, Scribner Drugstore, and Three Rivers (3RPHD) have administered 48,691 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine this far.
“To date, 50.14% of the 3RPHD health district population, 16 years of age and older, is fully vaccinated. While it is exciting to have reached this checkpoint, we still have a way to go. If you have not yet been vaccinated and are able, please do so.”
The Three Rivers walk-in clinic schedule is as follows:
• Dodge County: Tuesdays, 7:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., and Fridays, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., at Three Rivers’ Fremont location.
• Saunders County: First and third Mondays of each month, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Three Rivers’ Lake Wanahoo Clinic.
• Washington County: Second and fourth Tuesdays of each month, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., First Lutheran Church in Blair.
Those planning to receive the vaccine at a walk-in clinic are asked to register at www.vaccinate.ne.gov prior to arrival.
Five new COVID-19 B.1.1.7 variants (also known as the United Kingdom UK variant) were discovered in the jurisdiction – one from Washington County, two from Dodge County and two from Saunders County. To date within Dodge County, there have been 15 total variants, 12 B.1.1.7 and 3 B.1.429. Washington County has identified a total of 17 B.1.1.7 variants. In Saunders County, one P.1 variant and four B.1.1.7 variants have been identified.