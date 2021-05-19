COVID-19 Community Risk Dials continue on downward trend

All of the COVID-19 Community Risk Dials for the Three Rivers Public Health Department jurisdiction decreased again this week.

The jurisdiction’s overall risk dial went from 1.95 last week to 1.85 this week.

Dodge County’s risk dial decreased from 1.95 last week to 1.60 this week. Saunders County’s risk dial now sits at 1.90 after being at 2.15 last week. Washington County’s risk dial went from 1.95 last week to 1.80 this week.

The risk dials, which debuted in mid-July 2020, are updated every Wednesday to show the risk of COVID-19 in Dodge, Washington and Saunders counties, as well as the entire jurisdiction.

The dials have several factors to determine their score, including increases in cases, the average number of new daily cases, the healthcare system’s capacity, the presence of community clusters and spread, the ability to contact trace and percentage of those who are vaccinated.

The dials are color-coded, with green being low, yellow being moderate, orange being high and red being severe. They are also given a number range, with low being below .5, moderate being .5 to 2, high being 2 to 3.5 and severe being 3.5 to 4.

More individuals are now eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.