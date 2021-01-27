COVID-19 community risk dials decrease across Three Rivers jurisdiction

All of the Three Rivers Public Health Department’s COVID-19 community risk dials decreased this week.
The risk dial, which is updated every Wednesday to show the risk of COVID-19 in Dodge, Washington and Saunders counties, decreased from 3.14 to 2.71 for the jurisdiction, according to a press release from Three Rivers.
The dial is color-coded, with green being low, yellow being moderate, orange being high and red being severe.
The dials are also given a number range, with low being below .5, moderate being .5 to 2, high being 2 to 3.5 and severe being 3.5 to 4.
Dodge County’s risk dial decreased from 3.14 to 2.57 this week. Saunders County’s went from 3.00 to 2.71 while Washington County’s went from 3.14 to 2.86.
The health department said the jurisdiction’s overall risk dial dropped to 2.71 due to a decrease in the number of cases over the past three weeks, a decrease in weekly positivity, a decrease in the average Omaha Metro Healthcare Coalition inpatients diagnosed with COVID-19, and a decrease in community spread.
As of Wednesday afternoon, there have been 113 COVID-19 cases in the Three Rivers jurisdiction in the past seven days, and 350 cases in the past 14 days.
There are 198 patients in the hospital with COVID-19 in the OMHHC. Nineteen of those patients are on ventilators.
A total of 10,606 COVID-19 vaccines have been administered so far within the 3RPHD health jurisdiction, the health department said.
The jurisdiction has moved to Phase 1B in the vaccination effort. Three Rivers is partnering with Methodist Fremont Health, Saunders Medical Center, Memorial Community Hospital & Health System and Ashland Pharmacy to vaccinate those 75 and older who have placed their names on the waitlist.
“Please be patient with us as we are only receiving 900 doses each week within the health jurisdiction,” said Terra Uhing, executive director of Three Rivers Public Health Department.
For questions or more information about COVID-19, call Three Rivers at 402-727-5396, email info@3rphd.org or visit www.threeriverspublichealth.org.