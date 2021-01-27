COVID-19 community risk dials decrease across Three Rivers jurisdiction

All of the Three Rivers Public Health Department’s COVID-19 community risk dials decreased this week.

The risk dial, which is updated every Wednesday to show the risk of COVID-19 in Dodge, Washington and Saunders counties, decreased from 3.14 to 2.71 for the jurisdiction, according to a press release from Three Rivers.

The dial is color-coded, with green being low, yellow being moderate, orange being high and red being severe.

The dials are also given a number range, with low being below .5, moderate being .5 to 2, high being 2 to 3.5 and severe being 3.5 to 4.

Dodge County’s risk dial decreased from 3.14 to 2.57 this week. Saunders County’s went from 3.00 to 2.71 while Washington County’s went from 3.14 to 2.86.

The health department said the jurisdiction’s overall risk dial dropped to 2.71 due to a decrease in the number of cases over the past three weeks, a decrease in weekly positivity, a decrease in the average Omaha Metro Healthcare Coalition inpatients diagnosed with COVID-19, and a decrease in community spread.

As of Wednesday afternoon, there have been 113 COVID-19 cases in the Three Rivers jurisdiction in the past seven days, and 350 cases in the past 14 days.