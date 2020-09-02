COVID-19 risk dial decreases for Three Rivers jurisdiction

The Three Rivers Public Health Department’s community risk dial decreased this week for the overall health jurisdiction.
The risk dial is updated every Wednesday to show the risk of COVID-19 in Dodge, Washington and Saunders counties, as well as the entire jurisdiction. It can be found at www.threeriverspublichealth.org/COVID-19-Updates.
The dial is color-coded, with green being low, yellow being moderate, orange being high and red being severe. The dials are also given a number range, with low being below .5, moderate being .5 to 2, high being 2 to 3.5 and severe being 3.5 to 4.
The Three Rivers jurisdiction’s risk dial is now at 1.88, down from last week’s 2.0.
Dodge County decreased to 2.0 after being at 2.25 last week. Washington County is up to 1.88 from 1.75 last week. Saunders County now has the highest risk dial in the jurisdiction at 2.25, having previously been at 2.0 last week.
Variables going into the risk dials’ score include overall positivity rates, weekly positive rates, weekly numbers of new cases and overall testing being done throughout the county or jurisdiction.
“This week for the 3RPHD health department jurisdiction we have seen a increase in the number of tests that have been done and that has helped to decrease our overall risk dial. Saunders County had an increase this week and that was due to the positivity rate and the number of new cases of COVID-19. As a reminder for everyone, we need you to stay home if you are sick and stay home while you are awaiting your test results,” said Terra Uhing, Executive Director of Three Rivers Public Health Department.
While moderate guidelines say to consider staying home for most of the time with caution for non-essential travel or work, high guidelines say to stay at home unless traveling for work, medical care or food.
Additionally, high guidelines say to have the smallest number of contacts feasible and strongly recommend the usage of masks, as opposed to suggesting when unable to distance.
At-home guidance changes include the recommendation of daily temperature checks and to monitor the health of anyone in a household with COVID-like symptoms. Additionally, it recommends contacting a healthcare provider if sick.
Three Rivers reported Wednesday that the jurisdiction has a total of 1,332 COVID-19 cases, an increase of 73 cases in the past week.
Dodge County has 923 cases, 29 of which were reported in the past week. Saunders County saw the largest increase with 37 new cases, bringing its total to 236. Seven additional cases have been confirmed in Washington County in the past week for a total of 173 cases.
The number of recovered cases in the Three Rivers jurisdiction is 576, with 497 from Dodge County, 40 from Saunders County and 39 from Washington County.
As of Wednesday afternoon, the Omaha Metropolitan Health Care Coalition (OMHCC) which consists of Dodge, Saunders, Washington, Douglas and Sarpy county hospitals reported 257 medical beds available and 70 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19. Of the 453 ventilators available to area hospitals, 120 were in use, including 13 for confirmed or suspected COVID-19 patients.
The health department encourages all Nebraskans to get tested for COVID-19, and to do so immediately if they have symptoms. This can be done through Test Nebraska at www.testnebraska.com.
For questions or more information about COVID-19, call Three Rivers at 402-727-5396, email info@3rphd.org or visit www.threeriverspublichealth.org.
