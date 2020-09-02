COVID-19 risk dial decreases for Three Rivers jurisdiction

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Three Rivers Public Health Department’s community risk dial decreased this week for the overall health jurisdiction.

The risk dial is updated every Wednesday to show the risk of COVID-19 in Dodge, Washington and Saunders counties, as well as the entire jurisdiction. It can be found at www.threeriverspublichealth.org/COVID-19-Updates.

The dial is color-coded, with green being low, yellow being moderate, orange being high and red being severe. The dials are also given a number range, with low being below .5, moderate being .5 to 2, high being 2 to 3.5 and severe being 3.5 to 4.

The Three Rivers jurisdiction’s risk dial is now at 1.88, down from last week’s 2.0.

Dodge County decreased to 2.0 after being at 2.25 last week. Washington County is up to 1.88 from 1.75 last week. Saunders County now has the highest risk dial in the jurisdiction at 2.25, having previously been at 2.0 last week.

Variables going into the risk dials’ score include overall positivity rates, weekly positive rates, weekly numbers of new cases and overall testing being done throughout the county or jurisdiction.