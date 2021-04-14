COVID-19 risk dial increases for Three Rivers Public Health Department's jurisdiction

The Three Rivers Public Health Department’s risk dial increased this week due to an increase in COVID-19 cases across the jurisdiction, according to a Wednesday press release.
The risk dial increased from 2.29 last week to 2.43 this week.
Saunders County also saw its respective risk dial increase from 2.29 to 2.43. Both Dodge and Washington counties’ risk dials remained at 2.29.
The risk dial, which debuted in mid-July 2020, is updated every Wednesday to show the risk of COVID-19 in Dodge, Washington and Saunders counties, as well as the entire jurisdiction.
The dial is color-coded, with green being low, yellow being moderate, orange being high and red being severe. The dials are also given a number range, with low being below .5, moderate being .5 to 2, high being 2 to 3.5 and severe being 3.5 to 4.
All four dials are still in the high region.
The main factors considered in the risk dials include:
- The increase in the number of COVID-19 cases during the past three weeks.
- The average number of new daily cases per 100,000 people.
- The capacity of the district and local healthcare system including the number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19, the ventilators being utilized and the percentage available of adult ICU beds.
- The presence of community clusters and or community spread.
- The availability of 3RPHD to trace all identified contacts of positive cases in 48 hours.
“As of today, we have 31.25% of our population living within the 3RPHD health jurisdiction 16 years of age or older have been fully vaccinated,” said Terra Uhing, executive director of Three Rivers Public Health Department. “If you are able, please sign up to get your COVID-19 vaccine at www.vaccinate.ne.gov. I am happy to report that collectively together Methodist Fremont Health, Memorial Community Hospital & Health System, Saunders Medical Center, Ashland Pharmacy, Scribner Drugstore and Three Rivers have administered 37,723 of COVID-19 vaccine doses within the health district.”
The health department also is reporting two new deaths related to COVID-19. Both are Dodge County residents, a woman in her 80s and a man in his 90s.
This brings the total death count to 74 deaths in Dodge County, 20 deaths in Saunders County, and 24 deaths in Washington County for a total of 118 deaths in the 3RPHD health district.
For questions or more information about COVID-19, call Three Rivers at 402-727-5396, email info@3rphd.org or visit www.threeriverspublichealth.org.