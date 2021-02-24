COVID-19 risk dials decline as three more deaths are reported

All of the Three Rivers Public Health Department’s COVID-19 community risk dials decreased again this week.
The risk dial, which is updated every Wednesday to show the risk of COVID-19 in Dodge, Washington and Saunders counties, decreased from 2.43 to 2.14 for the jurisdiction, according to Three Rivers Public Health Department.
The dial is color-coded, with green being low, yellow being moderate, orange being high and red being severe.
The dials are also given a number range, with low being below .5, moderate being .5 to 2, high being 2 to 3.5 and severe being 3.5 to 4.
Dodge County also saw its risk dial go from 2.43 to 2.14. Saunders and Washington counties both had their risk dials decrease from 2.43 to 2.29.
Vaccinations continue to be administered throughout the Three Rivers jurisdiction.
Three Rivers has been in Phase 1B of vaccine prioritization since the week of Jan. 24, when it started with 900 doses.
The health department just received last week’s vaccine allocation on Monday, Feb. 22. The health department received an additional 100 doses this week for a total of 1,500.
“We are excited to be getting additional doses into the health jurisdiction and we continue to work with our community partners to vaccinate those that are 65+,” Three Rivers Public Health Department Executive Director Terra Uhing said in a press release.
The allocations for last week that Three Rivers received Monday included: Methodist Fremont Health, 500 doses; Saunders Medical Center, 300 doses; Memorial Community Hospital and Health System, 300 doses; Ashland Pharmacy, 30 doses; Scribner Drug Store, 20 doses; and Three Rivers, 450 doses.
To date, Three Rivers and its community partners have administered 9,992 COVID-19 vaccines.
All 3RPHD residents over the age of 18 who have not registered to receive the vaccine are asked to do so now at www.vaccinate.ne.gov. Registration only takes a couple of minutes.
If you have already registered, you are on the list and do not need to register again. If you need help registering, call 833-998-2275 or 531-249-1873. The Spanish version will be coming soon.
Three Rivers also announced three new COVID-19-related deaths: a Dodge County man in his 80s, and two Washington County men – one in his 70s and the other in his 80s. This brings the total COVID-19 death count to 68 in Dodge County, 17 in Saunders County, and 23 in Washington County, for a total of 108 deaths in the health district.
For questions or more information about COVID-19, call Three Rivers at 402-727-5396, email info@3rphd.org or visit www.threeriverspublichealth.org.