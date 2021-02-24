COVID-19 risk dials decline as three more deaths are reported

All of the Three Rivers Public Health Department’s COVID-19 community risk dials decreased again this week.

The risk dial, which is updated every Wednesday to show the risk of COVID-19 in Dodge, Washington and Saunders counties, decreased from 2.43 to 2.14 for the jurisdiction, according to Three Rivers Public Health Department.

The dial is color-coded, with green being low, yellow being moderate, orange being high and red being severe.

The dials are also given a number range, with low being below .5, moderate being .5 to 2, high being 2 to 3.5 and severe being 3.5 to 4.

Dodge County also saw its risk dial go from 2.43 to 2.14. Saunders and Washington counties both had their risk dials decrease from 2.43 to 2.29.

Vaccinations continue to be administered throughout the Three Rivers jurisdiction.

Three Rivers has been in Phase 1B of vaccine prioritization since the week of Jan. 24, when it started with 900 doses.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The health department just received last week’s vaccine allocation on Monday, Feb. 22. The health department received an additional 100 doses this week for a total of 1,500.