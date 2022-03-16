COVID-19 risk level is low in Three Rivers Public Health District

Three Rivers Public Health Department continues to make changes to its pandemic response.

Due to the significant decrease in the COVID-19 risk, the health department is only updating the 3RPHD dashboard weekly on Mondays. Additionally, it will only be holding one COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Fremont on Fridays, from 12 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Three Rivers is discontinuing its Tuesday Fremont clinic at this time.

Dodge, Saunders and Washington counties are all at the low risk level. The COVID-19 county level is updated weekly on Thursdays and can be found at: cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/your-health/covid-by-county.html.

Twenty-two COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in the three-county district in the past seven days. There have been 50 confirmed cases in the past 14 days.

Because there has been a significant decrease in testing demand, the Total Wellness testing site will only be open through Thursday, March 17, in Fremont.

“A huge thank you to First State Bank & Trust Company for letting us use their 210 E. Military location as a drive-thru testing site for our community. This testing site has been open since October 2021 and was an invaluable part of our response,” Terra Uhing, executive director at Three Rivers Public Health Department, said in a press release.

Free COVID-19 test kits are available at community locations throughout the 3RPHD health jurisdiction. Residents can have as many as their family needs with a limit of six at one time at no charge.

The health department said these tests are important to have on-hand so if you or a family member feels a minor COVID-like symptom, you can quickly test to make a decision about how to keep yourself and others that may be around you healthy and safe.

Once picked up, individuals can perform the test on their own or be helped through a video call. If done through the video call, you will receive a certified lab report that can be used for travel, medical procedures, and other documentation needs. To find a location near you, visit tinyurl.com/2ejtbrsu.

The COVID-19 vaccine is available within the 3RPHD health district for individuals age 5 and over, and there are no out-of-pocket expenses. COVID-19 vaccine for children six months to 4 years of age will be available in the coming weeks.

Everyone age 12 and older is recommended to get a COVID-19 booster shot at least two months after a one-dose vaccine, Johnson & Johnson, or at least five months after a two-dose vaccine, Pfizer or Moderna. 3RPHD is offering all vaccines at all its 3RPHD walk-in clinics (Pfizer, Moderna, J&J and this does include 5-11 doses).

Clinics coming up include: 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday, March 22, at Three Rivers Public Health Department, 1320 31st St., Wahoo; and 12 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Friday, March 25, at Three Rivers Public Health Department, 2400 N. Lincoln Ave., Fremont.

If you are homebound or require special accommodations and wish to receive a COVID-19 test or vaccine, contact Three Rivers at 402-704-2245.

If you or someone you know needs resources such as access to food, assistance with rent, or other needs, reach out to our Community Health Worker, Evelyn, at 402-704-2255.

Three Rivers will continue to offer COVID-19 vaccines and booster shots. For more information, visit threeriverspublichealth.org and click on the calendar of events, or call 402-727-5396.

The 3RPHD Data Dashboard, which is updated weekly on Mondays, can be found at: threeriverspublichealth.org/COVID-19/COVID-19-Updates.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Build your health & fitness knowledge Sign up here to get the latest health & fitness updates in your inbox every week! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.