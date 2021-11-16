 Skip to main content
COVID-19 testing site hours are changing in Fremont

Medical Alert Graphic

Total Wellness’s COVID-19 testing site hours in Fremont are changing.

The drive-thru testing site will now be open from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays and 1 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Fridays at 210 E. Military Ave. in Fremont.

PCR and rapid tests are both available at no cost. Appointments are preferred by visiting www.totalwellnesshealth.com/private/3rphd/.

For more information, call 402-727-5396.

