COVID-19 testing site hours are changing in Fremont

Total Wellness’s COVID-19 testing site hours in Fremont are changing.
The drive-thru testing site will now be open from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays and 1 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Fridays at 210 E. Military Ave. in Fremont.
PCR and rapid tests are both available at no cost. Appointments are preferred by visiting www.totalwellnesshealth.com/private/3rphd/.
For more information, call 402-727-5396.
Tammy Greunke
Reporter/news assistant
I'm a native of Cedar Bluffs who reports on entertainment news, general news and sports.
