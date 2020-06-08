COVID-19 testing to be offered in Blair

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Nebraska State Health Department, Memorial Community Hospital & Health System, and Three Rivers Public Health Department (3RPHD) are working together to bring more testing to Washington County.

Testing will be offered on Tuesday, June 9, from 8-10 a.m. and on Friday, June 12, from 4-6 p.m. at Memorial Community Hospital and Health System in Blair.

There is no charge to be tested through this process. This is not an antibody test. Testing is available for any Nebraska resident; minors need to be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Increased COVID-19 testing is an important piece to finding the virus and keeping people, families, and communities safe from disease spread and 3RPHD is encouraging more individuals to seek testing.

Complete the brief assessment at TestNebraska.com to determine if you are selected to be tested. Even if you are not initially offered a time slot you may be invited upon availability. Call all 402-727-5396 if you do not have computer access and need assistance.

COVID-19 symptoms include cough, fever, shortness of breath, headache, sore throat, chills, muscle pain, loss of taste or smell, nausea, diarrhea, or vomiting.

For more information about COVID-19, visit www.threeriverspublichealth.org, http://dhhs.ne.gov/coronavirus or call United Way’s 2-1-1 Resource Hotline.