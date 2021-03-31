COVID-19 vaccine now available at all Hy-Vee Pharmacy locations

Hy-Vee, Inc. announced Wednesday that the COVID-19 vaccine is now available at all of the company’s more than 270 Hy-Vee Pharmacy locations across its eight-state region. This week, Hy-Vee began vaccinating in its eighth state, Wisconsin, through the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program.

Prior to expanding into Wisconsin, Hy-Vee was already a partner of the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program in Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska and South Dakota, receiving vaccine supply directly from the CDC. Hy-Vee is also vaccinating in Illinois using vaccine allocated from the state.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Free COVID-19 vaccinations are available at all Hy-Vee pharmacies by appointment only. Patients should visit www.hy-vee.com/covidvaccine to register for an appointment once they are eligible according to their state’s guidance. Using the online scheduler, patients can also schedule their second dose appointment (if applicable) when they schedule their first dose appointment, with no account necessary.

In addition to vaccinating at its retail pharmacy locations, Hy-Vee is also working with hundreds of facilities to organize workplace vaccination clinics for front-line essential workers and, as state eligibility allows, other workplace employees.

Hy-Vee also offers free COVID-19 lab testing (molecular PCR), rapid antigen COVID-19 testing and rapid antibody testing to test for past COVID-19 infection. To schedule a testing appointment, patients can visit www.hy-vee.com/covidtesting.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Build your health & fitness knowledge Sign up here to get the latest health & fitness updates in your inbox every week! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.