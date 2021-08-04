CPR and first aid classes scheduled for Aug. 19

Methodist Fremont Health offers CPR and first aid classes for the community as part of its commitment to improving the health of the community through ongoing educational and support opportunities.

Community Adult/Child/AED and Infant CPR is ideal for new families and caregivers, and focuses on CPR, AED, and airway block for adults, infants, and children. It teaches CPR, AED use, relief of choking in adults and children; infant CPR, relief of choking; and use of barrier devices for all ages.

This class will take place from 5-7:30 p.m. Aug. 19. The cost is $50.

Heartsaver CPR, AED and First Aid teaches CPR, AED use, relief of choking in adults, children, and infants; use of barrier devices for all ages; and how to manage illness and injuries in the first few minutes until professional help arrives. It includes general principles, medical emergencies, injury emergencies, and environmental emergencies.

The class is set for 5-9:30 p.m. Aug. 19. The cost is $100.

American Heart Association certification cards will be sent via email following completion of the course.

Classes are held on the third floor of Methodist Fremont Health’s Health Park Plaza. For more information or to register, visit bestcare.org/events/calendar or call 402-354-7100.

