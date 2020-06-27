Custard joins Methodist Fremont Health's executive team

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Shaun Custard, MHA, MBA, FACHE, has been named vice president, ancillary and professional services for Methodist Fremont Health. He will oversee services including laboratory, radiology, pharmacy, cardio-pulmonary, sleep, rehabilitation, radiation oncology and cancer care.

Custard brings a wealth of health care administration experience to his new role. He comes to Methodist from Children’s Hospital & Medical Center in Omaha, where he was director of the Criss Heart Center. He previously was practice administrator for congenital heart surgery at Texas Children’s Hospital in Houston.

At the Baylor College of Medicine surgery department in Houston, he served as manager of financial reporting before becoming director of business operations. Custard also was inpatient business manager at the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston. He previously was an administrative fellow there.

“Shaun’s years of experience in hospital operations, strategic development and financial management make him an invaluable addition to the Methodist Fremont Health team,” said President and CEO Brett Richmond. “His work behind the scenes will help ensure that patients and families continue to receive outstanding care.”

Custard received his master’s degree in business administration from the University of Missouri Trulaske College of Business and his master’s degree in health care administration from the University of Missouri School of Medicine.

