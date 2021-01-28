Daffodil sales will benefit the American Cancer Society

People across Nebraska can fight back against cancer and share hope for those facing the disease by supporting the American Cancer Society Daffodil Days.

This longstanding program involves offering daffodils to donors every spring in appreciation for their contributions. As the first flower of spring, the daffodil is the American Cancer Society’s symbol of hope for a world free of cancer.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

For a donation of $10, supporters will receive a bouquet of fresh-cut daffodils and for a $15 donation they will receive a pot of mini daffodil bulbs or a pot of mini hyacinth bulbs. The flowers will arrive the week of March 8.

Anyone wishing to order daffodils can contact Diane Wilson at 402-880-8569, rfldodge1@gmail.com, contact any Relay For Life team member or call ACS Community Manager, Stephanie Stephenson, 402-690-3734.

Dollars raised through Daffodil Days provide the society with much-needed funds and advance its mission to save lives, celebrate lives and lead the fight for a world without cancer.

For more information about Daffodil Days, contact Stephenson, 402-690-3734. The order deadline is Monday, Feb. 15.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Build your health & fitness knowledge Sign up here to get the latest health & fitness updates in your inbox every week! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.