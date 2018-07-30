Dairy Queen locations, including the Fremont location, will be raising funds for Children’s Hospital & Medical Center on Thursday.
On Miracle Treat Day, $1 or more from every Blizzard Treat sold at participating locations will be donated to CMN Hospitals, which raises funds and awareness for 170 children’s hospitals across the United States and Canada.
Last year, Miracle Treat Day at local DQ stores raised more than $48,000 for Children’s.
Since 1984, the Dairy Queen system has raised more than $130 million for the charity through fundraising efforts, including Miracle Treat Day, the Miracle Balloon campaign and other local initiatives.