Dentist to speak at Fremont Area Parkinson's Support Group meeting
Dentist to speak at Fremont Area Parkinson's Support Group meeting

Health

The Fremont Area Parkinson’s Support Group will meet from 1-2 p.m. Thursday, May 20, at the Fremont Friendship Center Meeting Room, 1730 W. 16th St.

Dr. Dick Coke, DDS, will speak about managing dental health with movement disorders.

RSVP via email to parkinsonssupportgroup@nyehealthservices.com or call 402-625-7611. Everyone attending is asked to bring a mask to wear.

