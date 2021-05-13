Dentist to speak at Fremont Area Parkinson's Support Group meeting

The Fremont Area Parkinson’s Support Group will meet from 1-2 p.m. Thursday, May 20, at the Fremont Friendship Center Meeting Room, 1730 W. 16th St.
Dr. Dick Coke, DDS, will speak about managing dental health with movement disorders.
RSVP via email to parkinsonssupportgroup@nyehealthservices.com or call 402-625-7611. Everyone attending is asked to bring a mask to wear.
Tammy Greunke
Reporter/news assistant
I'm a native of Cedar Bluffs who reports on entertainment news, general news and sports.
