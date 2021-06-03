 Skip to main content
DHHS’ Public Assistance Office changing location
State News

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) is relocating the Lincoln public assistance office from the Gold’s Building, located at 1050 N St., to 246 S. 14th Street, which is at the intersection of 14th and M streets.

The new office will open at 8 a.m. Monday, June 7.

The DHHS public assistance office helps people with questions concerning economic assistance and Medicaid/CHIP (Children’s Health Insurance Program) services. The phone number, 402-471-7000, will remain the same.

