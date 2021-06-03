DHHS’ Public Assistance Office changing location

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) is relocating the Lincoln public assistance office from the Gold’s Building, located at 1050 N St., to 246 S. 14th Street, which is at the intersection of 14th and M streets.
The new office will open at 8 a.m. Monday, June 7.
The DHHS public assistance office helps people with questions concerning economic assistance and Medicaid/CHIP (Children’s Health Insurance Program) services. The phone number, 402-471-7000, will remain the same.
