DHHS to launch iServe Nebraska Explore Benefits tool

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) will soon launch a new feature of the iServe Nebraska portal – Explore Benefits, an anonymous, mobile-friendly, pre-screening tool to help Nebraskans identify benefits for which they may qualify.

The iServe Nebraska Portal is a key project under the iServe Nebraska program initiative. The new portal will be a modernized, easy-to-use system for Nebraskans with enhanced self-service capabilities.

The new Explore Benefits tool will launch on January 27, and has the following features:

• Quick and easy questionnaire that takes less than 3 minutes to complete.

• Provides a mobile-friendly interface, giving Nebraskans the option to use their mobile phone, tablet, or computer.

• Completely anonymous and can be completed in English or Spanish.

Nebraskans do not need to create an account or login to use the Explore Benefits tool.

After completing the questionnaire, Nebraskans who wish to apply for benefits will be directed to ACCESSNebraska to complete the full benefit application.

The iServe Nebraska project team continues to work diligently on the integrated application, which will provide Nebraskans with the functionality to apply for benefits via the new iServe Nebraska portal. This new integrated application is scheduled to launch late 2023.

You can access the iServe Nebraska portal via the DHHS homepage or directly through https://iserve.nebraska.gov.

For questions or general inquiries, send an email to iServeNebraskaOCM@Nebraska.gov.