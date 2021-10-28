Discounted wellness blood draws being offered Nov. 9

Methodist Fremont Health will offer reduced-cost wellness blood profiles, open to anyone in the community, from 7-9 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 9, on the third floor of Methodist Fremont Health’s Health Park Plaza.

In order to follow COVID-19 precautions, masks are required and blood draws are by appointment only.

Wellness blood profiles, available for $40 per person, include testing for diabetes, lipids, liver function, kidney function, anemia, and infection.

Thyroid Stimulating Hormone (TSH) Test, Prostate Specific Antigen (PSA) Test, and Hemoglobin (HgbA1C or A1c) Test are offered for $20 each.

Hepatitis C Antibody testing will be also be offered, at no cost. This test will detect if you have an antibody against the Hepatitis C Virus. A positive result requires further testing, in consultation with your personal physician, to determine the significance of this result. All positive Hepatitis C tests must be reported to the State of Nebraska Department of Health with your name and birth date.

A 10- to 12-hour fast is recommended for ideal results. If you are taking medications, take them as scheduled, unless directed differently by your physician. You may drink water or black coffee while fasting. Participants will receive a printout of their results along with a definition of tests and normal values. Screenings are not intended as a substitute for regular medical exams. All tests are being offered at a reduced fee and cannot be filed through health insurance. Cash or personal checks will be accepted on the day of testing.

To make an appointment, call 402-727-3882.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Build your health & fitness knowledge Sign up here to get the latest health & fitness updates in your inbox every week! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.