Discounted wellness blood draws to be offered Aug. 3

Methodist Fremont Health will offer reduced cost wellness blood profiles, open to anyone in the community, from 7-9 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 3, on the third floor of Methodist Fremont Health’s Health Park Plaza.

In order to follow COVID-19 precautions, masks are required and blood draws are by appointment only.

Wellness blood profiles, available for $40 per person, include testing for diabetes, lipids, liver function, kidney function, anemia, and infection.

Thyroid Stimulating Hormone (TSH) Test, Prostate Specific Antigen (PSA) Test, and Hemoglobin (HgbA1C or A1c) Test are offered for $20 each.

Hepatitis C Antibody testing will be also be offered, at no cost. This test will detect if you have an antibody against the Hepatitis C Virus. A positive result requires further testing, in consultation with your personal physician, to determine the significance of this result. All positive Hepatitis C tests must be reported to the State of Nebraska Department of Health with your name and birth date.