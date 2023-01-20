Discounted wellness blood draws to be offered in February

Methodist Fremont Health will offer reduced-cost wellness blood profiles, open to anyone in the community, from 7-9 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7, on the third floor of Methodist Fremont Health’s Health Park Plaza. These blood draws are by appointment only.

Wellness blood profiles, available for $40 per person, include testing for diabetes, lipids, liver function, kidney function, anemia, and infection.

The Thyroid Stimulating Hormone (TSH) Test measures how well your thyroid gland is working, which is extremely important in regulating metabolic activity. The Prostate Specific Antigen (PSA) Test checks for disease in the prostate gland. These tests are offered for $20 each.

A test used for diabetes management, the Hemoglobin (HgbA1C or A1c) Test, is able to measure average blood glucose for the past two to three months. This is not the same as the blood glucose test, which measures your blood sugar level at the time of the test. The Hemoglobin Test will also be available for $20.

Hepatitis C Antibody testing will be also be offered, at no cost. This test will detect if you have an antibody against the Hepatitis C Virus. A positive result, indicating an antibody against the Hepatitis C virus, will require further testing, in consultation with your personal physician, to determine the significance of this result. All positive Hepatitis C tests will be reported to the State of Nebraska Department of Health with your name and birth date. The hospital is unable to offer anonymous testing at this time.

A 10- to 12-hour fast is recommended for ideal results. If you are taking medications, take them as scheduled, unless directed differently by your physician. You may drink water or black coffee while fasting. Participants will receive a printout of their results along with a definition of tests and normal values. Screenings are not intended as a substitute for regular medical exams. All tests are being offered at a reduced fee and cannot be filed through health insurance. Cash or personal checks will be accepted on the day of testing.

To make an appointment, call 402-727-3882. Appointments are mandatory and masks are required while in the building.