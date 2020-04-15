Dodge County has 12th case of COVID-19

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Three Rivers Public Health Department has identified another case of COVID-19.

The Dodge County resident is in his 70s and is self-isolating at home, according to a Tuesday press release by Three Rivers Public Health Department. This case is deemed to be community spread.

All identified close contacts will self-quarantine and be actively monitored twice daily by public health officials for fever and respiratory symptoms. This is Dodge County’s 12th case. This brings the 3RPHD health jurisdiction total to 38 cases.

COVID-19 symptoms may include a fever, cough, sore throat, severe fatigue or difficulty breathing. In most cases, a person will have more than one of these symptoms. Anyone who has COVID-19 symptoms or develops symptoms should contact their health care provider and tell them how you are feeling and any possible history of exposure. Call ahead before you go to the doctor’s office or an emergency room.

For more information about COVID-19, visit www.threeriverspublichealth.org, http://dhhs.ne.gov/coronavirus or call United Way’s 2-1-1 Resource Hotline.