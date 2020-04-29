Dodge County has 15 more cases of COVID-19

Three Rivers Public Health Department (3RPHD) has identified 15 additional cases of COVID-19.
All cases are Dodge County residents. The contact investigations are being completed and all close contacts will self-quarantine. There are eight males and seven females between the ages of 24-63 years of age among these latest test results.
Dodge County now has 66 cases, Washington County has 22 cases and Saunders County has 10 cases. This brings the 3RPHD health jurisdiction total to 98 cases.
Symptoms of COVID-19 may include a fever, cough, sore throat, severe fatigue, loss of taste and smell or difficulty breathing. In most cases, a person will have more than one of these symptoms. Anyone who has COVID-19 symptoms or develops symptoms should contact their health care provider and tell them how they are feeling and any possible history of exposure. Call ahead before you go to the doctor’s office or an emergency room.
For more information about COVID-19, visit www.threeriverspublichealth.org, http://dhhs.ne.gov/coronavirus or call United Way’s 2-1-1 Resource Hotline.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.