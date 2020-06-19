Dodge County man dies from COVID-19

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Three Rivers Public Health Department has reported a ninth COVID-19-related death in Dodge County.

The latest death is a Dodge County man in his 40s, according to a Friday afternoon press release from Three Rivers. That brings the total COVID deaths in the three-county district to 12.

The total lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases with the district are: Dodge County, 651 cases; Saunders County, 60 cases; Washington County, 43 cases.

As of Friday morning, local hospitals reported 344 medical beds were available and 104 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19. Of the 367 ventilators available to area hospitals, 116 were in use, including 28 for confirmed COVID-19 patients.

The symptoms of COVID-19 may include a fever, cough, sore throat, severe fatigue, loss of taste and smell or difficulty breathing. In most cases, a person will have more than one of these symptoms. Anyone who has COVID-19 symptoms or develops symptoms should contact their health care provider and tell them how they are feeling and any possible history of exposure. Please call ahead before you go to the doctor’s office or an emergency room.