Dodge County records sixth COVID-19 death

Another Dodge County resident has died due to COVID-19.
A Monday afternoon press release from Three Rivers Public Health Department states the man in his 60s had underlying health conditions. The death brings Dodge County’s total to six and eight deaths in the Three Rivers health district.
Since Friday, the health district has confirmed 23 more cases of COVID-19. Dodge County has 19 more cases for a total of 635. Saunders County has one additional case for 58 while Washington County has three more cases for 41. There are 734 total cases in the health district.
As of Monday morning, local hospitals reported 360 medical beds were available and 125 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19. Of the 367 ventilators available to area hospitals, 124 were in use, including 29 for confirmed COVID-19 patients.
The symptoms of COVID-19 may include a fever, cough, sore throat, severe fatigue, loss of taste and smell or difficulty breathing. In most cases, a person will have more than one of these symptoms. Anyone who has COVID-19 symptoms or develops symptoms should contact their health care provider and tell them how they are feeling and any possible history of exposure. Please call ahead before you go to the doctor’s office or an emergency room.
As some restrictions due to COVID -19 are relaxed, 3RPHD asks you to remember the basics: Maintain social distancing, wear a cloth mask in public, and wash your hands often for 20 seconds with soap and water.
Test Nebraska is here and 3RPHD is encouraging more individuals to seek testing to help identify cases, predict and give employers and the public reassurance that those who have COVID-19 know it and are staying home. Visit https://www.testnebraska.com/en to take the test and see the schedule. There is no cost for this test through Test Nebraska.
For more information about COVID-19 please visit www.threeriverspublichealth.org, http://dhhs.ne.gov/coronavirus.
