Dodge County records two more COVID-19 deaths

Two more COVID-19 deaths have occurred in Dodge County.
The deaths – a man in his 60s with underlying health conditions and a man in his 40s – brings the total COVID-19 deaths in Dodge County to five, according to a press release Friday afternoon from the Three Rivers Public Health Department. Three have been seven COVID-19 deaths in the three-county district.
The Three Rivers Public Health Department district has 30 more confirmed cases of COVID-19.
Since Wednesday, Three Rivers reports Dodge County has 26 additional cases for a total of 616. Saunders County (57) and Washington County (38) each have two additional cases for 711 total COVID-19 cases in the district.
As of Friday morning, local hospitals reported 351 medical beds were available and 118 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19. Of the 367 ventilators available to area hospitals, 141 were in use, including 34 for confirmed COVID-19 patients.
The health department advises people to assume that COVID-19 is present in all our communities and conduct themselves accordingly. The symptoms of COVID-19 may include a fever, cough, sore throat, severe fatigue, loss of taste and smell or difficulty breathing. In most cases, a person will have more than one of these symptoms.
Anyone who has COVID-19 symptoms or develops symptoms should contact their health care provider and tell them how they are feeling and any possible history of exposure. Please call ahead before you go to the doctor’s office or an emergency room.
As some restrictions due to COVID -19 are relaxed, 3RPHD asks you to remember the basics: Maintain social distancing, wear a cloth mask in public, and wash your hands often for 20 seconds with soap and water.
Test Nebraska is here and 3RPHD is encouraging more individuals to seek testing to help them identify cases, predict and give employers and the public reassurance that those who have COVID-19 know it and are staying home. Visit https://www.testnebraska.com/en to take the test and see the schedule. There is no cost for this test through Test Nebraska.
For more information about COVID-19, visit www.threeriverspublichealth.org, http://dhhs.ne.gov/coronavirus.
