Dodge County records two more COVID-19 deaths

Two more COVID-19 deaths have occurred in Dodge County.

The deaths – a man in his 60s with underlying health conditions and a man in his 40s – brings the total COVID-19 deaths in Dodge County to five, according to a press release Friday afternoon from the Three Rivers Public Health Department. Three have been seven COVID-19 deaths in the three-county district.

The Three Rivers Public Health Department district has 30 more confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Since Wednesday, Three Rivers reports Dodge County has 26 additional cases for a total of 616. Saunders County (57) and Washington County (38) each have two additional cases for 711 total COVID-19 cases in the district.

As of Friday morning, local hospitals reported 351 medical beds were available and 118 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19. Of the 367 ventilators available to area hospitals, 141 were in use, including 34 for confirmed COVID-19 patients.

The health department advises people to assume that COVID-19 is present in all our communities and conduct themselves accordingly. The symptoms of COVID-19 may include a fever, cough, sore throat, severe fatigue, loss of taste and smell or difficulty breathing. In most cases, a person will have more than one of these symptoms.