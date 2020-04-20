Dodge County's COVID-19 cases reaches 18

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Dodge County has its 18th case of COVID-19.

According to Three Rivers Public Health Department (3RPHD), the 18th case is a man in his 30s who is self-isolating at home.

The contact investigation has been completed and all identified close contacts will self-quarantine and be actively monitored twice daily by public health officials for fever and respiratory symptoms. This case is deemed to be community spread, which means the point of exposure has no obvious origin.

Washington County’s 21st case is a woman in her 50s who is self-isolating at home. This case is deemed to be travel related.

On Saturday, Three Rivers Public Health Department identified four additional cases of COVID-19 in Dodge County. All residents are self-isolating at home and consist of the following: one male in his 40s this is deemed community spread, one female in her 40s who had close contact with an ill family member, one female in her 30s that is deemed community spread, and one female in her 40s that is deemed to be community spread.

The 3RPHD health jurisdiction now has a total of 46 cases.

For more information about COVID-19, visit www.threeriverspublichealth.org, http://dhhs.ne.gov/coronavirus or call United Way’s 2-1-1 Resource Hotline.