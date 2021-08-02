 Skip to main content
Donors needed for Aug. 8 blood drive in Nickerson
Donors needed for Aug. 8 blood drive in Nickerson

Salem Lutheran Church Health Cabinet of Fontanelle and the Nickerson Volunteer Fire Department will be hosting an American Red Cross blood drive from 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 8.

The event will take place at the Nickerson Fire Hall.

To schedule an appointment, go to www.redcrossblood.org and enter NickersonFireDepartment.

