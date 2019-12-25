An American Red Cross blood drive will take place from 12:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Saturday at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 3400 E. 16th St., in Fremont.
Blood donations of all types are needed, especially type O. Blood is needed every day for those receiving treatment for cancer and leukemia, accident and burn victims, surgical patients, among others.
Those who give blood with the Red Cross through Jan. 5 will receive a long-sleeved Red Cross T-shirt, while supplies last. To schedule an appointment to donate blood, download the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit www.RedCrossBlood.org or call 800-733-2767.