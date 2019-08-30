The American Red Cross will be having a blood drive from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday at Fremont Family YMCA, 810 N. Lincoln Ave.
September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, and the American Red Cross encourages eligible donors to give blood to support kids, teens and youth adults battling cancer, as well as others in need of transfusions.
Childhood cancer patients may need blood products on a regular basis during chemotherapy, surgery or treatment for complications.
Platelet donors and blood donors of all blood types are urgently needed to replenish the blood supply following a summer blood shortage.
To schedule an appointment to donate blood, download the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit www.redcrossblood.org or call 800-733-2767.