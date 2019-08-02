The American Red Cross continues to face an emergency blood shortage. All eligible donors are urged to give now.
Currently, the Red Cross has less than a three-day supply of most blood types available and less than a two-day supply of type O blood.
The Dodge Veterans Club, 243 Oak St., in Dodge will be hosting a blood drive from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday. Hy-Vee in Fremont will be having a blood drive from noon to 6 p.m. on Monday.
Those who help alleviate the blood shortage by donating now through Aug. 29 will receive a $5 Amazon.com gift card via email.
To schedule an appointment to donate blood, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit www.redcrossblood.org or call 800-733-2767.