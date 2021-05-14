 Skip to main content
Donors sought for May 24 blood drive in Scribner
Donors sought for May 24 blood drive in Scribner

The American Red Cross will be having a blood drive from 12:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday, May 24, at Mohr Auditorium in Scribner.

COVID-19 guidelines will be followed.

To schedule an appointment to donate blood, call Doris at 402-567-2363.

