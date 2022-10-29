Dr. F. Thomas Waring receives NHA Trustee of the Year Award

The Nebraska Hospital Association recently named F. Thomas Waring, MD, the 2022 Trustee of the Year. The Trustee of the Year award recognizes outstanding leadership and hospital governance, a commitment to excellence in health care and collaboration with community leaders to build support for their hospital.

Waring joined the medical staff at Memorial Hospital of Dodge County (now Methodist Fremont Health) in 1961 as an eye, ear, nose and throat physician. He retired in 2001 after practicing for 40 years in Fremont.

Waring was appointed to the Board of Trustees for Fremont Area Medical Center (now Methodist Fremont Health) in 2005.

For the last decade, he’s been an active member of the board’s Credentials, Quality and Safety Committee. His strong clinical knowledge, combined with his passion for patients and the community, continues to benefit the organization’s quality and service efforts.

“Dr. Waring is prepared for every meeting, having carefully reviewed all materials in advance, and frequently shares articles with the committee and other hospital leaders,” said Brett Richmond, president and CEO of Methodist Fremont Health.

According to Richmond, Waring was extremely involved when Fremont Health began exploring partnership with a larger health system.

“Dr. Waring’s involvement gave both the medical staff and the larger community confidence that the decision to partner with Methodist Health System was in the best interests of the organization and the community,” Richmond said.

Waring has served Fremont and Nebraska in a variety of other ways, including serving on the boards of the Fremont Area Community Foundation, the UNMC Alumni Association and Nebraska Wesleyan University. He is a lifetime member of the American Medical Association and the Nebraska Medical Association, and an active member of the Fremont Rotary Club.

“Dr. Waring and his late wife Carol have been pillars of the Fremont community for more than 60 years,” Richmond said. “They are both known for their generosity, faith, class, and respect for others and have served as role models for many young couples in the Fremont community.”