Dr. Janae Dudgeon has joined Methodist Fremont Health Family Care. The board-certified family medicine physician loves building relationships with every member of a family.
A Fremont native, Dudgeon decided medicine was her calling after shadowing her pediatrician during high school. She went on to study life sciences and biology at Wayne State College before attending medical school at the University of Nebraska Medical Center. She completed her family medicine residency at the Lincoln Medical Education Partnership in Lincoln. She previously practiced at Syracuse Area Health in Syracuse, Nebraska.
Dudgeon treats a variety of conditions but is especially interested in preventive care.
In her free time, Dudgeon likes spending time outdoors and traveling with her husband and two children. She and her husband also are mentors through Big Brothers Big Sisters.
Dudgeon is now seeing patients at Methodist Fremont Health Family Care, located at 680 E. Fremont Medical Park Drive in Fremont. Appointments can be made by calling 402-727-1091.