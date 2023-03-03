Tammy Deemer, RN-BC, LNHA, recently was named administrator for Dunklau Gardens, the long-term care and short-term rehabilitation facility on the Methodist Fremont Health campus.

Deemer studied nursing at the Jennie Edmundson School of Nursing.

“The culture at Methodist – The Meaning of Care – is something that’s lived, not just talked about,” Deemer said in a press release. “We care for our residents, and we care for each other. We have an extraordinary team that’s always striving to provide excellent care in the most compassionate way.”

Deemer has over 25 years of health care experience, working and providing care in senior living, skilled nursing and rehabilitation settings. She is a licensed nursing home administrator and a certified gerontological nurse.

“Tammy brings a wealth of experience to Dunklau Gardens and will complement our outstanding staff,” said Brett Richmond, president and CEO of Methodist Fremont Health. “She has the perfect blend of leadership and nursing skills. Our residents and employees alike will benefit from her presence.”

Deemer said she’s excited by the challenge her new role brings. But ultimately, she has one goal in mind.

“Going above and beyond to help those who need you, no matter how big or small the interaction is,” she said. “It’s an amazing feeling knowing you helped make someone feel safe, comfortable and at peace.”

Dunklau Gardens offers 106 beds for residents in need of skilled care, including 24 in its short-term rehabilitation unit, and four large hospice suites. Dunklau Gardens’ staff of over 100 includes nursing, therapy, social work and clinical support professionals.