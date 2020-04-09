Essential care for eye emergencies is still available

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Nebraska Optometric Association (NOA) reminds Nebraskans that even though routine eye care has been suspended, Doctors of Optometry should still be the primary resource for essential care and treatment of eye and vision emergencies.

“Doctors of Optometry are the state’s primary resource for eye health care, serving more than half of our Nebraska counties. And even though most clinics are closed for routine care during this pandemic, essential care and treatment of eye emergencies is still available,” said Dr. Andrew Bateman, President of the NOA.

“Please remember that hospital emergency rooms are needed for other priorities during this pandemic. Check with an eye doctor first if you have an eye or vision condition that needs attention.”

Examples of eye emergencies and essential vision health care include: trauma to the eye, red eye, painful eye, foreign bodies in the eye, flashes of light, floaters in vision, strange or sudden changes in vision, monitoring of a condition, repairing broken eyeglasses, refilling contact lens prescriptions.