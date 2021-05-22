Etherington celebrating 45 years With Nye Health Services

Nye Health Services is celebrating Faye Etherington’s 45th anniversary working at Nye Pointe.
“Having a team member serve the company for 45 years is truly a milestone,” said Nye Health Services, Founder and CEO Russ Peterson. “Faye is an exceptional employee. She truly exemplifies compassion for residents and the values of Nye.”
Forty-five years ago, with the encouragement of her friends who worked at Nye Pointe, Etherington applied to be a Certified Nursing Assistant. She got the job and has been part of the Nye family ever since.
Etherington has worked as a Certified Nursing Assistant and Medication Aid throughout her career.
“Over the past 45 years, the relationships I have with the residents and my team members are what keeps me coming back each day,” Etherington said. “Everyone is so kind. We are a family. I am always eager to jump in and help my team wherever I am needed, except the kitchen,” she added with a laugh.
Lynette Winter, who has worked with Faye for 39 years, said, “Faye takes time with the residents to build genuine relationships. When a resident is sad or lonely, you will find Faye in their room talking to them and doing special things to make them smile. During COVID, when residents weren’t with their families, she would brighten their day by spending extra time with them. She’s an incredibly caring person.”
Kirk Sweeny, Executive Director at Nye Pointe, added, “Faye’s dedication over the years has been amazing – she is such an important part of our team. When I walk into the building, she often is the first to say hello with the warmest smile. We are honored to have Faye part of our Nye Health Services family and thank her for her years of commitment to serving the residents at Nye Pointe.”