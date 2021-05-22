Etherington celebrating 45 years With Nye Health Services

Nye Health Services is celebrating Faye Etherington’s 45th anniversary working at Nye Pointe.

“Having a team member serve the company for 45 years is truly a milestone,” said Nye Health Services, Founder and CEO Russ Peterson. “Faye is an exceptional employee. She truly exemplifies compassion for residents and the values of Nye.”

Forty-five years ago, with the encouragement of her friends who worked at Nye Pointe, Etherington applied to be a Certified Nursing Assistant. She got the job and has been part of the Nye family ever since.

Etherington has worked as a Certified Nursing Assistant and Medication Aid throughout her career.

“Over the past 45 years, the relationships I have with the residents and my team members are what keeps me coming back each day,” Etherington said. “Everyone is so kind. We are a family. I am always eager to jump in and help my team wherever I am needed, except the kitchen,” she added with a laugh.